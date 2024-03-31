Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will be fully sedated to undergo surgery for a hernia, his office has announced.

The operation is scheduled to take place after a meeting of his war cabinet this evening.

Mr Netanyahu's office said the hernia was discovered during a routine checkup, and that the prime minister will be under full anesthesia and unconscious for the procedure.

Justice Minister Yariv Levin, a close confidant who also holds the title of deputy prime minister, will serve as acting prime minister during the operation.

Mr Netanyahu, 74, has kept a full schedule throughout Israel's nearly six-month-long war against Hamas, and his doctors have said he is in "good health".

He previously underwent a hernia operation in 2013 and had a pacemaker fitted last year.

Mr Netanyahu has previously vowed to continue a ground offensive in Gaza following an attack by Hamas in southern Israel on October 7 - which killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, with another 250 people being taken hostage.

On Saturday, some Israelis protested in Tel Aviv to show frustration with the Prime Minister's government and urged him to resign as families of hostages vowed to take to the streets.

People protest against Benjamin Netanyahu's government and call for the release of hostages held in the Gaza Strip by the Hamas. Credit: AP

It comes as nearly six months of war has destroyed critical infrastructure in Gaza including hospitals, schools and homes as well as roads, sewage systems and the electrical grid.

Over 80% of Gaza’s population of 2.3 million has been displaced, the UN and international aid agencies say.

Gaza's Health Ministry has said 32,705 Palestinians have been killed, with 82 bodies taken to hospitals in the past 24 hours.

The Health Ministry doesn’t distinguish between civilians and combatants in its toll but has said the majority of those killed have been women and children.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…