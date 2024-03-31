The remains of a toddler, who went missing in the French Alps last year, have been found near where he disappeared, according to local media reports.

Two-year-old Emile had been staying with his maternal grandparents for the summer holidays, when he vanished.

He was last seen by two witnesses walking down a street near their house on July 8, 2023, authorities said at the time.

Reports say bones, including a skull, were discovered by a walker near Le Vernet in the Alpes-de-Haute-Provence on Saturday.

Forensic tests showed they belonged to the toddler, French broadcaster BFMTV said, quoting prosecutors.

In the days following his disappearance, hundreds of police officers, firefighters, and volunteers scoured the area, using sniffing dogs and helicopters with thermal imaging cameras.

But authorities were left baffled, as no trace of the boy has been found despite days of searching around the tiny village, and the search was subsequently called off.

