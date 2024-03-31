A key route through the Peak District has been closed after what police have described as a serious collision.

An air ambulance is on the scene and drivers have been told to turn around by police after the road was closed at around 12.15 on Sunday 31 March.

Derbyshire Police said in a statement: "The A57 Snake Pass is closed between Hurst Road in Glossop and the junction with Ladybower Reservoir following a serious collision.

"Please avoid the area and use alternative routes."

Snake Pass is a popular route for drivers travelling between Sheffield and Manchester.

