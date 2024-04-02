A British national was among seven foreign aid workers who have been killed in an apparent Israeli strike in Gaza, a food charity has said.

The World Central Kitchen, the food charity founded by celebrity chef José Andrés, confirmed the news on Tuesday morning.

Those killed include citizens of Australia, Poland, the United Kingdom and a US-Canada dual citizen.

The charity said the workers were in the process of delivering desperately needed food aid that had arrived by sea from Cyprus on Monday when they were struck late that same evening.

The team had unloaded more than 100 tons of humanitarian food aid brought to Gaza on the maritime route, when the convoy was hit as it was leaving the Deir al-Balah warehouse, WCK said in a statement released on Tuesday.

The aid workers had been travelling in a "deconflicted zone in two armored cars branded with the World Central Kitchen logo", the group said.

"This is not only an attack against WCK, this is an attack on humanitarian organizations showing up in the most dire of situations where food is being used as a weapon of war. This is unforgivable,” the charity's CEO Erin Gore said.

A man displays blood-stained British, Polish, and Australian passports after an Israeli airstrike, in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip. Credit: AP

“I am heartbroken and appalled that we - World Central Kitchen and the world - lost beautiful lives today because of a targeted attack by the IDF.

"The love they had for feeding people, the determination they embodied to show that humanity rises above all, and the impact they made in countless lives will forever be remembered and cherished."

Further information on those injured in the attack is not available but the group said at least one Palestinian was also killed.

The charity has now paused all operations in the region.

The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) said it is “carrying out an in-depth examination at the highest levels to understand the circumstances of this tragic incident".

