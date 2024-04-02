Finland: Three children wounded and suspect arrested in school shooting

Three children have been injured in a school shooting in Finland, police have said in a statement.

Officers were called to Viertola primary school in Vantaa at around 7.08am BST on Tuesday.

A suspect has been arrested as local residents are asked to stay away from the area.

Finnish broadcaster MTV Uutiset reported emergency services, including armed police, are at the scene.

More to follow...

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…