Istanbul nightclub fire kills 29 people and leaves several badly hurt

At least 29 people have been killed and others badly injured in a fire in Istanbul in a club that was undergoing renovations, officials have said.

At least one person was being treated at a hospital, the Istanbul governor's office said in a statement.

The nightclub, which was closed for building works, was on the ground floor of a 16-storey residential building in the Besiktas district on the European side of the city bisected by the Bosphorus strait.

The fire has since been put out.

Governor Davut Gul told reporters at the scene that the cause of the fire was under investigation, and the victims were believed to be involved in the renovation work.

Five people were taken in for questioning, including managers of the club and one person in charge of the renovations, Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc said.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…