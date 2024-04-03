Calls grow for Israel allies to block arms sales after aid worker killings

Play Brightcove video

ITV News US Correspondent Dan Rivers examines the global reaction to the aid worker killings

Calls for the suspension of Western military support to Israel are continuing to gather momentum following the deaths of aid workers - including three Britons - in Gaza.

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is among those international leaders who have condemned Monday's attack on a World Central Kitchen vehicle by the Israel Defence Forces.

But opposition politicians have urged the prime minister to block arms sales to Tel Aviv.

Labour's shadow foreign secretary, David Lammy, said the government should publish any legal advice it has regarding whether Israel had breached international law and suspend arms sales if there was a risk weapons could be used in "a serious breach of international humanitarian law".

He said: "The law is clear. British arms licences cannot be granted if there is a clear risk that the items might be used to commit or facilitate a serious violation of international humanitarian law.

"Labour's message to the government is equally clear. Publish the legal advice now. If it says there is a clear risk that UK arms might be used in a serious breach of international humanitarian law, it's time to suspend the sale of those arms."

Both the Liberal Democrats and the SNP have also called for arms exports to be blocked.

Humza Yousaf, the Scottish First Minister and leader of the SNP, said the UK risked being "complicit in the killing of innocent civilians" if it continued arms to Israel, while Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey said suspending arms sales would "send a powerful signal from a close ally of Israel that we think this is unacceptable".

The government does not directly supply Israel with weapons, but does grant export licences for British companies to sell arms to the country and can block those sales by suspending the licences.

Previously, the UK has taken this course of action twice. Margaret Thatcher's government suspended arms exports following Israel's 1982 invasion of Lebanon, while Tony Blair's government blocked sales of some military equipment in 2002.

But Rishi Sunak has so far resisted calls to end arms sales to Israel.

Rishi Sunak has been urged to suspend arms sales to Israel. Credit: AP

Speaking to The Sun Newspaper's Never Mind the Ballots show, Mr Sunak said: "I think we've always had a very careful export licensing regime that we adhere to.

"There are a set of rules, regulations and procedures that we'll always follow, and I have been consistently clear with Prime Minister Netanyahu since the start of this conflict that while, of course, we defend Israel's right to defend itself and its people against attacks from Hamas, they have to do that in accordance with international humanitarian law, protect civilian lives and, sadly, too many civilians have already lost their lives."

John Chapman, James Kirby and Jim Henderson were among seven WCK aid workers killed in the strike, which Israel has called a "grave mistake".

Their friends and families have since paid tribute to them as "heroes" for volunteering to deliver desperately needed supplies of food, water and medicine into Gaza.

