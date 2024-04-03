Luis Rubiales, the former president of Spain's football federation, was arrested at Madrid airport on Wednesday as part of a corruption probe.

The disgraced ex-FA boss, who kissed a player on the lips without her consent at the Women's World Cup final, was questioned by police before later being released.

The Civil Guard said that Rubiales was held at the airport after he was detained on exiting the plane that brought him back home from the Dominican Republic.

An investigative judge is expected to summon him for more questioning in the coming days.

Rubiales was returning to Spain amid a judicial probe into business deals while he ran the federation, including his biggest decision to move the Spanish Super Cup to Saudi Arabia.

Rubiales was in the Dominican Republic two weeks ago when police raided a property belonging to him in the southern Spanish city of Granada and the offices of the Spanish Football Federation in Madrid.

Seven people were arrested by police before being released and Rubiales was identified as one of five additional individuals under investigation.

The corruption and money laundering investigation is looking into contracts for the Spanish Super Cup and the federation’s links with Seville’s La Cartuja Stadium, which hosts the Copa del Rey final and some international games, among other deals.

Rubiales stepped down as president of the federation in September after causing an international scandal for kissing Spain player Jenni Hermoso without her consent at the Women’s World Cup final.

He is facing a trial for allegedly sexually assaulting Hermoso. He has denied any wrongdoing in that case.

Rubiales cut short his stay abroad by three days. He had originally told the court that he was coming back on Saturday.

Demonstrators shouts slogans during a protest against Luis Rubiales last year. Credit: AP

During his time as president of Spanish FA, Rubiales overhauled the format of the Spanish Super Cup in 2020, creating a four-team mini tournament and moving the competition to Saudi Arabia as part of a deal that was reportedly worth 40 million euros (then £35 million) per tournament for the federation.

Prosecutors opened a probe of that deal in 2022 following leaked audio between Rubiales and then-Barcelona player Gerard Piqué regarding millions of dollars in commissions.

Piqué’s sports entertainment company Kosmos was involved in the deal with the federation and Saudi Arabia.

In a brief preview of a recorded interview with Spanish television channel La Sexta, Rubiales denied a series of what he called false claims made by Spanish media.

“I don’t know what the judge has said or what Civil Guard has investigated,” he said. “The money in my bank account is the result of my work and my savings.”

