Royal Mail has outlined proposals to cut second-class letter deliveries to every other week day, but said if the plans got the go-ahead it could lead to up to 1,000 job cuts.

In its submission to regulator Ofcom’s consultation on the future of the universal postal service, Royal Mail said its plans would see it axe second-class deliveries on Saturdays, though it would keep a six-day-a-week service for first-class mail.

The proposals, which also include extending the delivery speed for bulk business mail to arrive within three days instead of two, would save it up to £300 million a year, according to Royal Mail.

It said the plans, if approved by Ofcom, would mean daily delivery routes cut by between 7,000 to 9,000 within two years, which would likely lead to job cuts.

The Royal Mail added there would be “fewer than 1,000” voluntary redundancies but expects no compulsory redundancies as part of the proposed overhaul.

It claimed the proposals would not need a change in legislation, given it would still be delivering first-class post six days a week and called for Ofcom to put the changes in place by April next year.

The company said in a statement: "The proposal is designed to create a more financially stable future for the business and its shareholders, protecting tens of thousands of jobs and the best terms and conditions in the industry.

“It closely aligns to changes successfully made in comparable countries - in Europe and around the world - over recent years, with limited changes for customers.”

