Trump accuses Biden of triggering 'bloodbath' at US-Mexico border

Donald Trump accused President Joe Biden of triggering a “bloodbath” at the US-Mexico border, escalating his inflammatory immigration rhetoric.

Mr Trump, who has accused migrants of “poisoning the blood of the country” and has vowed to launch the largest domestic deportation operation in the nation's history if he wins a second term, said Mr Biden was allowing a “bloodbath” that was “destroying the country.”

In Michigan, he referred to people in the US illegally who are suspected of committing crimes as “animals".

“Under Crooked Joe Biden, every state is now a border state. Every town is now a border town because Joe Biden has brought the carnage and chaos and killing from all over world and dumped it straight into our backyards,” Mr Trump said on Tuesday.

While violent crime is down, Mr Trump and other Republicans have attacked the president by seizing on several high-profile crimes alleged to have been committed by immigrants in the US illegally as border crossings have hit record highs.

Mr Trump also claimed that migrants would cost the country trillions of dollars in public benefits and cause Social Security and Medicare to “buckle and collapse”.

“If you want to help Joe Biden wheel granny off the cliff to fund government benefits for illegals, then vote for Crooked Joe Biden," he said. “But when I am president, instead of throwing granny overboard, I will send Joe Biden’s illegal aliens back home.”

Mr Biden's campaign said Mr Trump is the one who threatens the programs.

“Donald Trump is trying to hide his unpopular record with erratic lies and desperate denials," said Brianna Johnson, the campaign's Wisconsin communications director.

The White House emphasised the positive impact that immigration has on the US economy. They argued that recent gains in immigration have helped to boost employment and sustained growth to bring down inflation.

“We know immigrants strengthen our country and also strengthen our economy,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said at Tuesday’s briefing, noting that immigrants were the ones doing the “critical work” on the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore when it collapsed after being struck by a ship.

The president's campaign has tried to counter Mr Trump's attacks by hammering the former president for his role in killing a bipartisan border deal that would have added more than 1,500 new border personnel, in addition to other restrictions.

