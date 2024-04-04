Biden: US support for Israel depends on protection for civilians in Gaza

President Joe Biden has warned Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu that continued US support for Israel's war against Hamas depends on protection measures for civilians and aid workers.

A phone call between the two leaders comes just days after Israeli missile strikes killed seven food aid workers in Gaza.

Israel has acknowledged responsibility for the strikes but said the convoy was not targeted and the workers’ deaths were not intentional. The country continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the killings.

World Central Kitchen (WCK) founder and celebrity chef Jose Andres said the death of seven of his aid workers was "not just bad luck" and has maintained those killed were "clearly" employed by the charity.

President Biden's message marks a sharp shift in his previously unwavering support of Israel's war efforts - with the US leader threatening to backtrack on support for the first time since the October 7 Hamas attacks.

The US has not specified what it will change in regards to support, but has made it clear that Israel needs to change its tactics and allow for humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

Administration officials said they expected the Israelis to make announcements on next steps within hours or days and that the US would then assess whether the Israeli moves go far enough.

Mr Biden also told Mr Netanyahu that an “immediate cease-fire is essential” and urged Israel to reach such an accord "without delay," according to the White House, which described the conversation as “direct” and “honest."

There was no immediate reaction to the call from the Israeli government.

Demands for Israel to bring the war to a swift end have increased across the US political spectrum, with Donald Trump stating the country is "absolutely losing the PR war" while calling for an end to the conflict.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…