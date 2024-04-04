Play Brightcove video

Passengers jump into the water away from flames tearing through a boat in the Gulf of Thailand

Tourists were forced to jump into the sea to escape flames ripping through a ferry in the Gulf of Thailand on Thursday morning.

The overnight ferry from Surat Thani province was about to arrive at Koh Tao, a popular tourist destination off the Thai coast, when one of the passengers reported hearing a crackling sound and said they could smell smoke.

Maitree Promjampa, a Surat Thani resident who often travels to Koh Tao for work, said he saw billowing smoke and fire less than five minutes later, when people started shouting and rang the alarm.

“We could barely get the life vests in time,” he told The Associated Press. “It was chaotic. People were weeping … I also teared up.”

Videos showed people hurrying out of the ferry’s cabin while putting on life vests, as thick black smoke swept across the vessel, which was later engulfed in flames.

All 108 people on board the ship were rescued - 97 of them were passengers, Surat Thani officials said on Facebook.

Mr Promjampa said several boats came to their rescue around 20 minutes after they called for help.

But the rescue boats could not get close to the ferry out of fear of explosions and people had to jump into the sea to be rescued, he said.

“Everyone had to help themselves,” Mr Promjampa added.

V ideos showed the ferry, which did not sink despite the damage, was also carrying several vehicles.

Officials said the fire has been brought under control and confirmed it had originated in the engine, but the cause is being investigated.

