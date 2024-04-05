As Royal Mail issues warning over counterfeit stamps, how do you spot a fake?

Play Brightcove video

Royal Mail has issued a warning about counterfeit stamps after a spate of people being charged to receive letters sent using fakes, Caroline Lewis reports

Royal Mail has issued a warning over counterfeit stamps following claims people have been wrongly fined after receiving letters with new barcoded stamps.

Members of the public have complained they have had to pay £5 penalties to collect post because the stamps were deemed to be counterfeit.

The issue has emerged since the postal service switched entirely to a new barcoded system last July.

The barcode stamps were introduced in July last year. Credit: PA

How do you spot a fake stamp?

Some counterfeit stamps are very sophisticated and indiscernible to the untrained eye.

According to stamp expert, Oscar Young, Here are some features to pay attention to when shopping for postage stamps:

Variation in colour.

A different size or shape to normal.

Perforations - genuine stamps have perforations that are more square-edged and on the forged they are more spikey.

Genuine stamps have a barcode that is printed in relief, which can be felt. The fakes have 'flat' barcodes.

Make sure you buy stamps from reputable places. Avoid buying from the internet or off-licenses.

Ensure you are not being charged below face-value - this is a sign the stamps may not be genuine. It is safest to buy from the Post Office directly.

Stamp expert, Oscar Young, gives advice on how to spot a counterfeit stamp

Royal Mail said: “Royal Mail takes the illegal production of counterfeit stamps seriously. Since the introduction of barcoded stamps we have been able to significantly reduce stamp fraud through added security features.

“Every barcode is unique which allows us to identify whether a stamp is genuine or not, and whether they have been previously used.

“We want our customers to buy stamps with confidence. We strongly recommend that customers only purchase stamps from Post Offices and other reputable High Street retailers, and not to buy stamps online – unless from the official Royal Mail shop."

“Our website provides customers with guidance on how to spot counterfeit or used stamps and we urge customers to report any suspicious stamps to Royal Mail via our website at royalmail.com/report-stamp-fraud so that we can investigate.

“We are working hard to remove counterfeit stamps from circulation. We regularly monitor to detect suspicious activity, such as sales of heavily discounted stamps and work closely with retailers and law enforcement agencies to identify those who produce counterfeit stamps.

“We have a robust, multistage process in place when assessing whether stamps are genuine. This includes a thorough examination using specialist equipment, then a follow-up inspection by a skilled member of the team before any stamp is marked as counterfeit or pre-used.”

