Play Brightcove video

Pouria Zeraati, a journalist for broadcaster Iran International who was stabbed outside his home in London, spoke publicly for the first time since the attack, as ITV News Global Security Editor Rohit Kachroo reports

An Iranian journalist, who was stabbed outside his house last week, said the seconds after the attack are moments he will "never forget in his life" in an exclusive interview with ITV News.

Pouria Zeraati - who is returning to work for the first time on Friday - recalled the events of March 29 after he was knifed in the leg near his London home.

"They held me strong, very firmly and the first person stabbed me in my leg," he said, "those three, four seconds are moments I'll never forget in my life."

The Metropolitan Police said it was called at 2.49pm to an address in Wimbledon, South London, after a man in his 30s was attacked and sustained an injury to his leg. He was taken to hospital for treatment.

Although no motive has yet been established, counter-terrorism police are investigating the attack due to previous threats against UK-based Iranian journalists.

ITV News previously revealed an assassination plot in 2002 against two of the channel's presenters, who were not Mr Zeraati,.

No arrests have yet been made, but the Met said it was confident the suspects “do not present a risk to communities of London or the UK”.

Detectives investigating believe the three suspects fled the country within hours of the attack and traced a getaway car to Heathrow Airport.

The journalist posted a picture of himself in hospital the day after the attack. Credit: X/pouriazeraati

London-based dissident channel Iran International aims to provide independent coverage of Iran, but the Tehran regime has declared it a terrorist organisation.

Just a week on from the attack, a defiant Mr Zeraati will return to TV screens tonight.

Mr Zeraati has previously reported on anti-government protests and stories that are critical of the Iranian regime.

On Saturday, Iran International spokesman Adam Baillie said the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) had been targeting journalists and their families.

However, Iran’s charge d’affaires in the UK, Mehdi Hosseini Matin, said “we deny any link” to the incident.

The attack comes after ITV News revealed a "bride and groom" plot in 2002 by the Iranian regime to kill two prominent presenters on the channel, Sima Sabet and Fardad Farahzad.

Sima Sabet and Fardad Farahzad, aka 'The Bride and Groom', were the targets of an assassination plot. Credit: ITV News

Ms Sabet and Mr Farahzad only discovered they were the subject of the assassination plot when they were contacted by ITV News in December, more than a year after it was hatched.

The threat was deemed so dangerous that armed police were stationed outside the channel's London studios for a period of time.

The UK Government announced sanctions against two Iranian officials with links to Tehran's regime after the ITV News exposé was broadcast.

Among seven individuals sanctioned by the US and UK were Mohammed Ansari, an Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps – Qods Force (IRGC-QF) official, and Muhammed Abd al-Razek Kanafani, who were named in the report for threatening to kill Iran International journalists in London.

Unit 840, a group within the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps that was named in the ITV News report for co-ordinating threats to Iran International, was also sanctioned.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...