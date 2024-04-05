Play Brightcove video

Israel faces growing international isolation after its forces killed seven aid workers helping deliver food in Gaza

Israel has said it is taking steps to increase the flow of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip, including reopening a key border crossing into hard-hit northern Gaza.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s office announced the plans early on Friday, just hours after President Joe Biden told him that future US support for the war in Gaza depends on Israel taking more action to protect civilians and aid workers.

Mr Netanyahu’s announcement did not elaborate on quantities or types of items to be let in.

The Biden administration has continued to provide Israel crucial military aid and diplomatic support for Israel's six-month war against Hamas.

Israel faces growing international isolation after its forces killed seven aid workers helping deliver food in Gaza.

The Palestinian death toll soared above 33,000 people on Thursday, with another 75,600 wounded, Gaza's Health Ministry said.

The ministry doesn’t differentiate between civilians and combatants in its tally, but says women and children make up two-thirds of the dead.

The United Nations (UN) said much of the population in northern Gaza is on the brink of starvation.

The top UN court has also concluded there is a “plausible risk of genocide” in Gaza - a charge Israel strongly denies - and the UN Security Council has issued a legally binding demand for a ceasefire.

The war began on October 7, when Hamas-led militants stormed into southern Israel, killing some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and taking around 250 people hostage.

Pressure mounts for suspension of UK arms sales to Israel

Pressure continues to mount on the government to suspend arms sales to Israel following the deaths of three British aid workers in an airstrike in Gaza.

A letter, published on Wednesday night and signed by more than 600 top lawyers, said the government risked breaching international law by continuing to allow the export of weapons to Israel.

The 17-page letter says the UK must act in response to the “catastrophic” situation in Gaza because the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled in a provisional judgement that there is a plausible risk of genocide being committed against Palestinians.

Signatories, including former Supreme Court President Lady Hale, former justices Lord Sumption and Lord Wilson, along with nine other judges and 69 KCs.

The scale and standing of the signatories means it can only be taken very seriously by politicians in the UK and beyond.

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…