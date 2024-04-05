Comedian Joe Lycett claimed he is behind a number of fake news stories that have been reported across mainstream media.

In a self-shot video, with an upside down inflatable globe in the background, Lycett admits he has been fooling the nation with "silly fake news stories."

He said: "For the last month, me and my team have been planting stupid, silly fake news stories, about things that never actually happened in the hope that they would take up space that more hateful or polarising fake news might otherwise have used."

He confirmed multiple stories have been shared in the national news including The Mail, The Sun, BBC News , ITV News, Sky News and The Independent.

The comedian did not reveal which stories he had created and said all would be revealed on his new series of Late Night Lycett, which airs on April 12.

Many people on X, formerly known as Twitter, immediately began guessing which recent headlines were made up.

A number of people recalled the woman who rescued hedgehog which turned out to be a fluffy hat bobble.

Others thought the NHS doctor who advised people not to eat a whole chocolate egg could be fake.

Some thought the infamous Glasgow Willy Wonka experience could have been one of Lycett's elaborate pranks.

Lycett is known for his large scale stunts and pranks, including changing his name to Hugo Boss and shredding £10,000, which turned out to be fake, in protest against David Beckham being a pundit for the Qatar World Cup.

