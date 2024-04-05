More than 100,000 live salmon were spilled when the truck transporting them overturned in Oregon.

But miraculously 77,000 of them had a lucky escape by falling into a nearby creek.

Officials from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife (ODFW) explained the 16m (53ft) vehicle rolled over on a sharp corner. It skidded on its side on the pavement, and then went over a rocky embankment causing it to tip onto its roof.

Most of the fish fell into the creek. Credit: Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife

The fish tanker truck was transporting approximately 102,000 spring Chinook smolts or young salmon for release in the Imnaha River.

The ones who fell into the Lookingglass Creek will likely return to the river, officials also said.

The driver sustained minor injuries.

"We are thankful the ODFW employee driving the truck was not seriously injured," said Andrew Gibbs, ODFW fish hatchery coordinator for Eastern Oregon.

"This should not impact our ability to collect future brood stock or maintain full production goals in the future."

