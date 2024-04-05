Rare 4.8-magnitude earthquake hits New Jersey

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.8 hit New Jersey on Friday, the United States Geological Survey (USGS) said.

Residents reported experiencing a rumbling and shaking in nearby New York City and surrounding areas.

The epicentre of the quake is near Lebanon, New Jersey, with figures from the USGS indicating that it might have been felt by more than 42 million people.

The New York Fire Department said there were no initial reports of any damage.

A flight from Minneapolis to Philadelphia was reportedly diverted due to the quake.

A live broadcast on MLB Central was interrupted by the quake, with a host asking "Are we having an earthquake? Seriously. Are we having an earthquake?"

