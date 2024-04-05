Ukraine officials claim to have carried out a drone attack on a Russian airfield, which destroyed at least six military planes.

A further eight aircraft were allegedly damaged in the strike, which Russian officials have denied and, instead, claimed as a successful defensive operation that saw 44 Ukrainian drones intercepted and destroyed.

ITV News has been unable to independently verify the claims made by either side.

If accurate, the aerial assault would be one of the biggest Ukraine has launched since its war with Russia started more than two years ago.

Ukrainian officials said its Security Service carried out an overnight attack on a military airfield near Morozovsk, in Rostov, adding that around 20 personnel were either killed or injured.

Morozovsk airfield has been used by Russian bombers to launch guided aerial bombs at Ukraine's cities and frontline positions, the officials added.

Russia, however, has denied the Ukrainian claims, with Rostov's governor, Vasily Golubev, saying the attack only succeeded in damaging a power substation and injuring eight people.

Russian authorities have regularly accused Kyiv of launching drone attacks on power plants, oil refineries and other targets in western regions of Russia near its border with Ukraine.

Firefighters extinguish a fire after a Russian drone strike in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Credit: AP

In March, Ukraine fired dozens of drones at such targets, according to the Kremlin.

Some attacks have reached deep into Russia, including Moscow and as far as 745 miles east of Ukraine.

Drone warfare has become a key part of the conflict, with Russia using large numbers of Iranian-designed Shahed drones to bombard urban areas of Ukraine.

Ukraine, in return, has developed a small but fast-growing defence industry, where drones - including deadly unmanned sea vessels - are proving effective on the battlefield.

