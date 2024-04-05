Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher announce divorce after 14 years of marriage

Sacha Baron Cohen and Isla Fisher have announced their divorce after 14 years of marriage.

The couple shared the news about their split in a joint story posted to Instagram on Friday.

"After a long tennis match lasting over twenty years, we are finally putting our racquets down," the statement said wrote. "In 2023, we jointly filed to end our marriage."

"We have always prioritized our privacy, and have been working through this change," the post continued.

"We forever share in our devotion and love for our children. We sincerely appreciate you respecting our families' wish for privacy"

They share three children: daughters Olive, 17, Elula, 13, and son Montgomery, 9.

The divorce comes as Australian actress Rebel Wilson claimed in her new memoir that Baron Cohen pressured her to appear naked in the 2016 movie, The Brothers Grimsby.

In response to her claims, a spokesperson for Baron Cohen told ITV News: "While we appreciate the importance of speaking out, these demonstrably false claims are directly contradicted by extensive detailed evidence, including contemporaneous documents, film footage, and eyewitness accounts from those present before, during and after the production of The Brothers Grimsby.”

The pair worked together on the comedy , where Wilson played the girlfriend of Baron Cohen’s character Nobby, an English football hooligan who becomes a spy.