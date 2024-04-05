Storm Kathleen is poised to bring heavy rain and gale force winds to many parts of the country this weekend.

The storm is the eleventh-named weather system to hit the UK already this current storm season.

But where exactly will be affected by Storm Kathleen, and what weather outlook can we expect as we head into next week.

Where and when will Kathleen hit?

Storm Kathleen - a deep Atlantic low pressure system - will skirt western parts of the UK through Friday night and clear away throughout Saturday.

Associated rain-bearing frontal systems will bring a period of heavy rain across all but central, eastern and southeastern areas overnight, clearing to showers by around midday on Saturday.

Winds will strengthen overnight and wide-reaching weather warnings are in force - from 8am to 10pm - with winds gusting up to 70mph in exposed western areas and eastern coasts of Northern Ireland. Large waves are also expected.

It will be a windy day for everyone, but central and western areas will certainly experience the strongest winds.

What about temperatures this weekend?

With strong southerly winds, the temperatures will be boosted well above the seasonal average, particularly in the south.

When combined with sunny spells in East Anglia, we could see temperatures reaching 21C or 22C for a time on Saturday - the highest we've seen in the UK since last October.

How about next week?

Expect unsettled conditions to continue through the early part of next week, with more wind and rain for many areas - though far less windy than the weekend.

After midweek, we are expecting to see a split in conditions as low pressure continues to bring changeable weather to the north whilst high pressure should see something drier and brighter.

