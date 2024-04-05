Rail passengers are facing significant disruption this weekend because of a fresh strike by drivers in a long-running pay dispute.

Members of train drivers' union, Aslef, walked out on Friday in the first of three days of rolling strikes.

The action is due to ongoing disputes over pay and working conditions.

There will be no service on any of the lines, and passengers are advised not to attempt to travel.

Friday 5 April

Avanti West Coast

CrossCountry

East Midlands Railway

London Northwestern Railway

West Midlands railway

Saturday 6 April

Chiltern Railways

Great Western Railway

Heathrow Express

LNER

Northern

TransPennine Express

Monday 8 April

c2c

Gatwick Express

Greater Anglia (including Stansted Express)

Great Northern

Southeastern

Southern

South Western Railway

Thameslink

The train operators will also have an overtime ban from Thursday 4 April to Saturday 6 April, and from Monday 8 April to Tuesday 9 April which could also significantly alter the timetable of trains that are running.

A law is now in place aimed at ensuring a minimum level of service during rail strikes but none of the operators involved in the Aslef dispute have applied to use it.

Why are Aslef members striking?

The union’s general secretary, Mick Whelan, said strike action was necessary because “we haven’t had a pay rise for half a decade”.

He said the union’s primary issues were with the “bad faith” train operators who refuse to negotiate because of “political dogma” and the government who “don’t care”.

The union rejected an 8% offer last spring, with 96% of Aslef members voting to take strike action last month.

A Department for Transport spokesperson said: “Aslef is the only rail union continuing to strike, targeting passengers and preventing their own members from voting on the pay offer that remains on the table.

“Having resolved disputes with all other rail unions, the Transport Secretary and rail minister have ensured that a pay offer is on the table – taking train drivers’ average salaries from £60,000 up to £65,000.”

