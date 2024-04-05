This week on Unscripted, musician, activist, and actor Yungblud joins Nina Nannar.

At just 26-year-old, Yungblud - whose real name is Dominic Harrison - has already set his sights on the next phase of his blossoming career: organising an alternative, affordable musical festival.

The Doncaster native speaks with Nina about what inspired Bludfest, how he plans on making it an annual fixture, and whether his obvious passion for bringing communities together would tempt him into politics.

Unscripted is ITV News' arts and entertainment podcast, brought to you by ITV News Arts Editor Nina Nannar. In each episode, Nina speaks to a leading name from the world of arts and entertainment.

Her guests talk about their life and work, plus Nina asks them where they see themselves in five years.