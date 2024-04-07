The Israeli military said it has withdrawn some of its ground forces from Khan Younis in southern Gaza after months of fighting but a "significant force" remains in other areas of the strip.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said on Sunday that its 98th division had “concluded its mission” in Khan Younis. The division left the Gaza Strip to “recuperate and prepare for future operations," it said.

A "significant force led by the 162nd division and the Nahal brigade continues to operate in the Gaza strip," the IDF said.

The move raises questions over Israel's much-touted plan to invade Rafah, the heavily populated area of southern Gaza that has so far escaped on the ground fighting.

The US has said that Israel's partial withdrawal from Khan Younis is likely so its troops can "rest and recover".

But National Security spokesperson John Kirby said on ABC’s "This Week, "the word is they’re [Israeli troops] getting tired” after four months of fighting in Gaza.

Israeli public broadcaster and CNN affiliate Channel 11 reported that the remaining forces would be located along the so-called Netzarim Corridor, a route that splits the Gaza Strip in two. The corridor intersects one of Gaza’s two main north-south roads, Salaheddin Street, to create a strategic, central junction.

The IDF said that commando units had raided and searched more than a hundred locations in the Al-Amal neighborhood of Khan Younis. It claimed that “terrorist infrastructure” had been found in every location searched, including a tunnel about 900 meters long.

The Israeli military said it “eliminated terrorists” during its operation. ITV News cannot independently verify those claims.

The report comes as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said in a speech that Israel is "one step away from victory".

"But the price we paid is painful and heartbreaking."

Speaking as truce talks were expected to resume in Cairo with international mediators, he said: "There will be no ceasefire without the return of hostages. It just won't happen.

