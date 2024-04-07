A new video shows how actor Rufus Sewell's transformed into Prince Andrew for Netflix's film about the Duke of York's infamous Newsnight interview.

Scoop, which was released on Friday, centres on Emily Maitlis' interview at Buckingham Palace in 2019 as well as the drama behind the scenes and the fallout that came after it.

Sewell plays Prince Andrew and Gillian Anderson plays Ms Maitlis.

In the 30-second time-lapse footage released by Netflix on Saturday, Sewell is seen sitting in a chair as two people apply prosthetic makeup and a wig.

The interview saw the Duke speak openly about his relationship with convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

He also denied ever having sexual relations with Virginia Giuffre, famously saying he was in a Pizza Express in Woking on the day the encounter was meant to have taken place.

Ms Giuffre alleged the Duke had sex with her when she was 17 and had been trafficked by Epstein.

Rather than defending his image - as the Prince had likely hoped - the reaction to the interview was almost entirely negative and he was forced to stand down from royal duties soon after.

In 2022, Prince Andrew settled a civil case with Ms Giuffre that saw him pay an undisclosed financial settlement. The settlement accepted no liability on his part.

The film is based on the book Scoops: Behind the Scenes of the BBC's Most Shocking Interviews by former Newsnight producer Sam McAlister.

Billie Piper plays the role of Ms McAlister in the film, with Keeley Hawes and Romola Garai also set to appear.

