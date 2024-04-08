The French army has taken part in the Changing of the Guard ceremony for the first time to mark the 120th anniversary of the Entente Cordiale.

The Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh inspected both UK and French troops on Buckingham Palace’s forecourt during the event highlighting ties between the two nations.

Edward and Sophie represented the King, who is continuing his cancer treatment, and was not at Buckingham Palace.

British troops and France's Gendarmerie's Garde Republicaine during a parade at Buckingham Palace. Credit: PA

They walked past 32 members of the 1st and 2nd Infantry regiments of the Garde Republicaine and then 40 guardsmen from F Company Scots Guards, lined up opposite their French counterparts.

The Edinburghs were joined by General Sir Patrick Sanders, UK Chief of General Staff, the French Chief of the Army Staff General Pierre Schill and France’s ambassador to the UK Helene Duchene.

The event was the first time a non-Commonwealth country has taken part in the Changing Of The Guard ceremony – although the French troops did not guard the royal residence.

It highlighted the Franco-British 'Entente Cordiale,' a 1904 series of agreements, which settled former disputes and significantly improved relations between the countries.

Major Jamie Drummond-Moray, Officer Commanding F Company Scots Guards, said: “It is an enormous privilege for us to host the French here in London and to play such a significant part in a ceremony that has never happened before with a non-Commonwealth country.

“It really is a monumental occasion and more so given that it is marking 120 years of the strong relationship between the UK with France.

“I think it’s a great honour for all our soldiers, and a fantastic day for everyone in France and the UK.”

