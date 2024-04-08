Millions of people are enjoying a once-in-a-generation experience in Central and North America by taking in the rare sight of a total solar eclipse.

The eclipse - which occurs when the moon moves in front of the sun - will travel along a so-called 'path of totality', which includes Dallas, Indianapolis, New York and Montreal.

Anyone who misses the chance to watch the eclipse will have to wait another 21 years before the event returns to American shores.

Here, ITV News takes a look at the best pictures of the phenomenon.

The solar eclipse was first seen over Mazatlan, in Mexico, with people using specially designed glasses to watch along.

The solar eclipse seen over Mazatlan, Mexico. Credit: AP

People use specially designed glasses to watch the solar eclipse in Mazatlan. Credit: AP

People watch the solar eclipse in Mazatlan. Credit: AP

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...