A radio show hosted by shadow foreign secretary David Lammy on LBC is being investigated by Ofcom after he announced Sir Jeffrey Donaldson’s resignation as DUP leader live on air.

The media watchdog said it was looking into whether the programme on March 29 “broke our rules on politicians acting as news presenters”.

Ofcom’s rules on due impartiality state: "No politician may be used as a newsreader, interviewer or reporter in any news programmes unless, exceptionally, it is editorially justified."

"In that case, the political allegiance of that person must be made clear to the audience."

The episode of the show garnered 53 complaints, Ofcom said on Monday.

Mr Lammy has hosted a show on the radio station since 2022 following appearances standing in for other presenters.

The investigation into My Lammy is the latest in a series of instances of politicians increasingly taking on roles as media personalities, blurring the lines between their roles and raising questions for Ofcom.

Jacob Rees-Mogg has been a regular presenter on GB News. Credit: PA

Last month, episodes of GB News programmes presented by Tory MPs were found to have broken broadcasting rules by them acting as newsreaders.

Ofcom’s probe involved shows that were presented by former House of Commons leader Sir Jacob Rees-Mogg, as well as Minister Without Portfolio Esther McVey and backbencher Philip Davies, and the channel was warned about potential sanctions if there are further breaches.

Married couple Ms McVey and Mr Davies are no longer part of the GB News line-up.

Also on Monday, Ofcom warned TalkTV following Julia Hartley-Brewer’s heated exchange about the Hamas-Israel war with Palestinian politician Dr Mustafa Barghouti on her show but declined to launch an investigation.

Ofcom said Ms Hartley-Brewer’s remarks “had the potential to be highly offensive to viewers” but due to their “brevity” and “audience expectations of this presenter and programme, which often features provocative viewpoints” did not reach the threshold for a probe.

The episode received more than 17,000 complaints.

