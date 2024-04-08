Moment crane crashes into Wigan home narrowly missing girl playing in garden

Play Brightcove video

The moment a crane topples into a home in Wigan, narrowly missing a little girl who was playing on her bike in the driveway. Credit: YappApp

A doorbell camera captured the moment a crane came crashing down on a home in Wigan, narrowly missing a young girl who was playing in her front garden.

The footage shows the youngster playing on her bike in Flapper Fold Lane, in Atherton on Saturday.

Her mum calls to her to come inside "quick". Then seconds later a huge crane topples over and slices through the home.

People can be heard screaming and swearing as the heavy machinery slices through the home.

No-one was injured and the girl's mother can be heard saying that everyone is alright.

A second video shows the devastation inside the home, with the window completely crushed and rubble strewn across the upstairs room.

It is understood the crane toppled as it tried to remove a container from the adjacent Meadowbank Playing Fields, a police officer at the scene said.

A spokesperson for GMFRS said: “At around 10:30am today (Saturday 6th April), firefighters were called to reports of a crane that had fallen through the side of a residential property in Atherton, .

"One fire engine from Atherton fire station quickly arrived at the scene, where a lorry carrying the crane had overturned in the roadway.

"Greater Manchester Police (GMP) established a cordon on the street, while firefighters worked to isolate the gas and electricity to the property and clear spilled fuel from the roadway.

"The scene has now been left with GMP and the crane operating company to arrange recovery of the crane.

"The occupants are being supported by the local authority to find temporary accommodation."

