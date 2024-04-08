Play Brightcove video

Questions have even been raised over whether those in charge at the time could face jail, ITV News' John Ray reports

Fifteen years ago, in a small village hall in Warwickshire, a movement to uncover one of the greatest scandals in modern British history began.

The sub-postmasters who met in Fenny Compton that day had had enough of being accused of stealing - and decided something needed to be done.

As ITV News have reported for over a week, top executives at the Post Office were warned that their IT systems were flawed.

Those wrongly convicted have been assured they will be cleared, but attention now turns to what post office bosses knew, and when.

These are the very questions that will be posed to former executives when they appear before the official inquiry this week, and where the victims will reunite.

"It just adds to the burning anger inside the whole group to know that they going to try and whitewash and bury this," said Lee Castleton, who was made bankrupt by the Post Office.

On July 2 2013, in a meeting with independent investigators Ian Henderson and Ron Warmington from Second Sight, then-Post Office boss Paula Vennells was made aware of allegations that sub-postmaster branch accounts could be accessed remotely.

This is something the Post Office had denied for years as hundreds of sub-postmasters were convicted.

She was also told by the investigators that the company’s position in denying Horizon faults was both “dangerous” and "stupid", according to the recording.

Lee was asked what he wants from Ms Vennells.

"Truth, honesty, openness. We deserve that," he told ITV News.

Lee Castleton said he and his family are still 'picking up the pieces' of their lives. Credit: ITV News

Questions have even been raised over whether those in charge at the time could face jail.

In attendance will also be Jess Kaur, driven to attempt suicide by the torment of false accusation. She said: "I can't turn back the clocks, I can't get that time back with my family."

Vipin Patel was convicted of stealing £34,000 from the Post office and given an 18 week suspended prison sentence in 2011.

He said: "I had a criminal conviction... people in the community don't look at you with respect and honour."

Seema Misra was sentenced to 15 months in prison for theft and sent to prison on her son's 10th birthday while nine weeks pregnant.

Ms Vennells has already handed back her CBE as a result of her role in the scandal.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…