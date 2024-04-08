Ted Baker to shut 15 shops and axe 245 jobs

Around 245 people are to lose their jobs, as Ted Baker announced it is to shut 15 stores across the country, administrators have announced.

On Monday, it was confirmed 11 stores will be shut by the end of next week, with the loss of around 120 jobs.

Around 25 head office workers will also be made redundant in a bid to cut central costs.

The company behind the fashion brand’s UK shops, No Ordinary Designer Label Limited (NODL), hired administrators from Teneo last month.

Administrators also revealed four further stores will close after landlords served notice on the sites prior to the insolvency.

These stores will shut “in the coming weeks” and result in approximately another 100 job losses.

