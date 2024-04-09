Bassem Youssef: The West has lost its balls over Israel and Gaza

A comedian who rose to prominence after a heated interview with Piers Morgan on the Israeli-Gaza conflict, has told ITV News the West has lost its courage when it comes to dealing with the conflict.

Bassem Youssaf's family are among more than a million people stuck in the southern city of Rafah, where a long-awaited assault by the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) is thought to be imminent.

"They are trapped in Rafah, living and staying in the one building with many other families in one apartment, so I hope they're safe," he told ITV News.

But the political satirist - who first found fame mocking political leaders in his home country of Egypt, before he was arrested and forced to flee following the Arab Spring - does not have much hope that the war will end soon.

Asked if there's anything the West can do to stop suffering in Gaza, he said: "The West has lost its balls, the West has no balls."

"They have no courage. And there's absolutely no honour in letting Israel do whatever they want to do... I don't know what's Israel's hold on those people."

US President Joe Biden and UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak both had stern words for Prime Minister Netanyahu in phone calls last week after several foreign aid workers, including three Britons, were killed in a blast.

But Bassem says the intervention is too little, too late.

He laughed when read quotes from a call between Mr Sunak and Mr Netanyahu, in which the UK PM reportedly told his Israeli counterpart the situation in Gaza was "increasingly intolerable".

"You see, I don't even need to comment,” Bassem said. “I need to just repeat what you said, which is interesting."

"After six months, 30,000 people killed, 80% of the place destroyed, 100% of the people displaced, 50% of the victims are children. But it is starting to get a little bit uncomfortable. Wow."

Despite pleas from Western leaders to avoid a deadly ground invasion of Rafah, Benjamin Netanyahu has insisted the attack "will happen" and a date has been set.

Many had thought the killing of seven people in Gaza who worked for aid agency World Central Kitchen would be a turning point in the war, where the West tells Israel to stop the bombing.

But Bassem does not think that can happen.

"Nothing that can happen in Gaza can make the world move," he said, citing events including the killing of a man, first revealed by ITV News, who was part of a group displaying a white flag.

Israel apologised for the "grave mistake", which resulted in the deaths of seven aid workers but the apology was not enough to stop politicians and lawyers urging the UK government to stop selling it weapons.

Several Tory MPs have told the PM and more than 600 lawyers have written to him, warning that the UK could be breaching international law by continuing to arm Israel.

But there has been no suggestion so far from Downing Street that there are any plans to stop supporting Israel, but Bassem doesn’t think it would matter either way.

"America is the only one who can actually tell it to stop," he says. "But we [the U.S] have a very weak president."

Both candidates in this year's presidential election - Mr Biden and Donald Trump - have shown strong support for Israel and Bassem.

"I read all of their interviews they're bragging about... who's better for Israel than the other,” he said. "It's like, I'm sorry, are you running for Israeli elections or are you running for American elections?"

Although he is passionate about Gaza, this is not a topic he broaches in his live comedy act, which is part of his ongoing European tour.

Bassem’s ‘The Middle Beast Tour’ is coming to UK cities including London, Manchester and Birmingham, and focuses on his remarkable "origin story".

"I tried to take people away from what's happening in the current events because I can't deal with it, honestly. I get too flustered, too much, too involved. It's just too much,” he said.

Instead, his performance covers his journey from being a heart surgeon with 19 years experience in Egypt, to a stand-up comedian speaking in his second language, living in America.

As to whether there are any similarities between being a comic or a surgeon?

“Both are about dissecting things - and both are done in theatres.”

Have you heard our new podcast Talking Politics? Every week Tom, Robert and Anushka dig into the biggest issues dominating the political agenda…

On Sunday, Prime Minister Sunak issued a statement on the situation in Gaza.

“We continue to stand by Israel’s right to defeat the threat from Hamas terrorists and defend their security," he said.

“But the whole of the UK is shocked by the bloodshed, and appalled by the killing of brave British heroes who were bringing food to those in need."

His spokesman, on Monday, said: “The government is completely united on this matter. The prime minister set out his position clearly in the statement that he put out on Sunday.”

He added: “We continue to support Israel’s right to self-defence and the UK was obviously shocked by the attacks made by Hamas. As a result we completely stand by Israel’s right to their security.”

The spokesman said the government was “focused” on achieving a “humanitarian pause” to get hostages out and aid into Gaza.