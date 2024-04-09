Champions League quarter finals go ahead despite security threat

Play Brightcove video

A media outlet linked to the so-called Islamic State group issued a threat concerning all four of this week's ties, ITV News' Ellie Pitt reports

UEFA insists this week's Champions League quarter-final ties will go ahead as scheduled amid a terror threat from the so-called Islamic State group.

Arsenal's Emirates Stadium hosted the first leg of the Gunners' last-eight tie against Bayern Munich on Tuesday evening, while Manchester City were also in action away to Real Madrid.

On Wednesday evening PSG will play host to Barcelona, in Paris, and Atletico Madrid will face Borussia Dortmund.

A media outlet linked to the terror group has issued a threat concerning all four of this week's ties, and European football's governing body has now issued a statement on the matter.

"UEFA is aware of alleged terrorist threats made towards this week's UEFA Champions League matches and is closely liaising with the authorities at the respective venues," the statement said.

"All matches are planned to go ahead as scheduled with appropriate security arrangements in place."

French interior minister Gérald Darmanin has said security will be "considerably reinforced" around the Parc des Princes stadium for the first leg between PSG and Barcelona.

Meanwhile, the Metropolitan Police said it would have a "robust policing plan" in place for Arsenal's match against Bayern Munich.

Real Madrid's Santiago Bernabeu stadium has been mentioned in the Islamic State threat. Credit: AP

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan said: "The UK terrorism threat level remains at 'substantial' meaning an attack is likely, and we work closely with colleagues from across Counter Terrorism Policing in planning for events here in London, to take into account any relevant information that could help us to keep those attending safe.

"We're aware of online and media reports in relation to calls to target matches across Europe and here in London.

"However, I want to reassure the public that we have a robust policing plan in place for tonight's match and we continue to work closely alongside the club’s security team to ensure that the match passes peacefully.

"As ever, we ask the public to remain vigilant, and if they see any that doesn't look or feel right, then report it to police or security staff."

ITV News contacted the UK Football Policing Unit for comment.

Islamic State claimed responsibility for the attack on the Crocus Hall concert venue outside Moscow on March 22 in which 144 people were killed.

