The organisers of the Eurovision Song Contest have asked for all artists participating this year to be "treated respectfully" amid calls to boycott the event over the Israel-Hamas war.

There has been several controversies due to the inclusion of Israel, after over 33,000 Palestinians have been killed since Hamas' violent incursion in October.

The UK’s entrant for this year’s competition, Olly Alexander, has rejected calls that he should boycott the competition over Israel competing.

More than 450 queer artists, individuals and organisations called on him to not perform his dance track Dizzy in Malmö, Sweden, as the conflict continues in the Gaza strip.

On Tuesday, the European Broadcasting Union (EBU) said in a statement: "The EBU recognises the strong emotions stirred by this year's Eurovision Song Contest and the intense debate sparked by the inclusion of an Israeli entry.

"We would like to stress that any decisions regarding participation are the responsibility of the EBU's governing bodies, not the individual artists.

"We are firmly against any form of abuse or harassment directed at participants, online or offline, and are committed to fostering a safe, respectful and inclusive environment."

They added that the there should be a "constructive dialogue and support" for those competing, underlining the Contest's mission to be "United By Music".

The EBU have included an FAQ dedicated to Israel's inclusion in this year's song contest.

Some of their questions and answers include:

Why is Israel in the Eurovision Song Contest?

"The Eurovision Song Contest is open to all members of the European Broadcasting Union which represents broadcasters from right across Europe and the Middle East.

"The Israeli public service broadcaster has been a member of the EBU since 1957 and has participated in the Eurovision Song Contest for 50 years.

"The Eurovision Song Contest remains a non-political event that unites audiences around the world through music."

Why is Israel still a Member of the EBU when Russia was suspended?

"As a non-political organization, the EBU’s role is to support public service broadcasters throughout Europe and the Middle East.

"The Israel public service broadcaster has been a member of the EBU for over 60 years. The Russian public service broadcasters had their EBU membership suspended in 2022 due to consistent breaches of membership obligations and the violation of public service media values."

Why is the Israeli entry eligible to compete?

"The European Broadcasting Union (EBU) can confirm that the official submission from its Israeli Member Kan has been deemed eligible to compete in the Eurovision Song Contest in May.

"The Contest's Reference Group, its governing board, made the decision to accept the song 'Hurricane' for the upcoming competition after careful scrutiny of the lyrics.

"It was agreed that 'Hurricane' met the necessary criteria for participation in accordance with the rules of the competition."

What does the EBU think about the fact that many people have said they will boycott Eurovision this year, because Israel is allowed to compete?

"We understand the concerns and deeply held views around the current conflict in the Middle East but the Eurovision Song Contest’s values of universality, inclusivity and celebrating diversity through music have never been more important.

"Hundreds of millions around the world share those values and engaged with the event on television and online in 2023. We look forward to being “United By Music” again this year."

