A new, cooperative version of Scrabble has been launched with "inclusivity" in mind, in a bid to attract players who are less keen on the traditionally competitive version of the board game.

The new edition has the classic board on one side, and a new, team player version on the flipside.

The more inclusive adaptation of the game involves working as a team to complete a selection of 50 "Goal Cards" that "help to teach the Scrabble basics", such as "Play a five-letter word".

"These two games spell FUN for longtime and new players alike!" Mattel wrote on its website.

Brett Smitheram, current UK number one and 2016 World Scrabble Champion says the new version speaks "to a trend in younger people who want to avoid competitive games, instead favouring teamwork and collaboration working towards a fun goal together.”

Scrabble Together makes players work as a team to complete goal cards at their chosen challenge level. Credit: Mattel

Ray Adler, Vice President, Global Head of Games, Mattel, said the company "want[s] to ensure the game continues to be inclusive for all players.

"For anyone who’s ever thought, 'word games aren’t for me', or felt a little intimidated by the Classic game, Scrabble Together Mode is an ideal option," he said.

It’s the first time in its 75-year history that Scrabble has made a big change to the board.

