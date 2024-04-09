Photos show total solar eclipse that stunned North America

Millions of people from across North America witnessed the moon block out the sun during a once-in-a-generation total solar eclipse on Monday.

The eclipse's path of totality stretched from Mazatlan, Mexico to Newfoundland, an area that crosses 15 US states and is home to 44 million people.

Those wanting to catch a glimpse of the total darkness lined up in state parks, city rooftops and small towns.

We take a look at some of the best pictures that we have seen from the total solar eclipse.

The moon partially covers the sun behind the Statue of Liberty during the a solar eclipse on the Liberty Island. Credit: AP

The beginning phase of a total solar eclipse is visible from Arlington, Texas. Credit: AP

A person is seen through a reflection in a window while using solar glasses during the total solar eclipse Credit: AP

The large video screen over Progressive Field displays the total solar eclipse in Cleveland. Credit: AP

Legislators, staff and the pages shared the filtered eclipse glasses to see the partial eclipse that peered through afternoon cloud. Credit: AP

Solar prominences are seen during a total solar eclipse in Dallas, Texas. Credit: AP

Senate pages watching for the eclipse on Capitol Hill. Credit: AP

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...