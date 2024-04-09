Photos show total solar eclipse that stunned North America
Millions of people from across North America witnessed the moon block out the sun during a once-in-a-generation total solar eclipse on Monday.
The eclipse's path of totality stretched from Mazatlan, Mexico to Newfoundland, an area that crosses 15 US states and is home to 44 million people.
Those wanting to catch a glimpse of the total darkness lined up in state parks, city rooftops and small towns.
We take a look at some of the best pictures that we have seen from the total solar eclipse.
