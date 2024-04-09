'Please be kind': Louise Thompson announces she has had stoma bag fitted

Reality TV personality Louise Thompson has revealed she had a stoma bag after being diagnosed with ulcerative colitis in 2018.

The former Made In Chelsea star posted the news on Instagram after previously sharing her ongoing struggles with the bowel condition.

In a short video she lifted up her top to show the bag attached to her stomach alongside the caption: "HOW DO I DISCLOSE THIS SORT OF NEWS?

"It's not exactly exciting like a big pregnancy or gender reveal announcement! Hey look I'm having a boy… Hey look I've got a stoma!

"So I guess I'll just stand here. Proud in stature. With my new friend. Le bum bag, that represents life. And hopefully a better one.

"Isn't it bizarre that this little grey pouch is the price I pay for good health! I say good riddance to that nasty menacing colon! Please be kind."

What is ulcerative colitis?

Ulcerative colitis is a chronic bowel condition where the colon and rectum become inflamed.

Small ulcers can develop on the colon's lining, and can bleed and produce pus.

The severity of the symptoms varies, depending on how much of the rectum and colon is inflamed and how severe the inflammation is.

For some people, the condition has a significant impact on their everyday lives.

How does a stoma bag help?

A stoma is an opening on the wall of the stomach that brings your bowel to the outside.

If you have a stoma, the contents of your gut do not travel all the way through your bowel to come out of your bottom. Instead, they come out of the stoma into a bag you wear.

In February, Thompson spent more than two weeks in hospital after she became seriously ill with an undisclosed condition while on holiday with her family in Antigua.

She has previously been open about the health issues she has suffered since the birth of her son, when she almost died and was left with PTSD.

Thompson appeared in Made In Chelsea’s first series in 2011, progressing to become one of the E4 show’s main characters.

