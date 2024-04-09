Kenyan authorities say they have rescued 51 people after a bus was swept away from a bridge by strong floodwaters.

All of the passengers have now been accounted for, according to officials, some of whom escaped only moments before the bus became submerged.

Others were forced to climb onto its roof for safety.

The incident happened hours after Kenya's roads agency announced a partial closure on the same road the bus was travelling on due to flooding from the Tana River.

Volunteers from the Kenya Red Cross inspect passengers rescued from a submerged bus in Kenya. Credit: Kenya Red Cross

Video footage of the rescue operation by authorities, including the Kenya Red Cross, showed people on the river's banks throwing a rope to those left stranded on the roof of the bus, before individuals were saved one at a time.

Motor boats were also used to help conduct rescue operations.

The Kenya Red Cross in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, said on Tuesday morning that all passengers onboard the bus had been rescued, with priority initially given to women, children and those who were sick.

The bus is now submerged around 30 metres from the bridge on which it was forced from, according to Tana River county's commander.

Recent heavy rains in the east African country led to Kenya's government issuing a flood alert to residents of Tana River and Lamu counties on Monday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...