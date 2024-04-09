Play Brightcove video

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department share the moments after police dog Enzo was stabbed and how officers raced to rescue him

US officers have shared their race to save the life of police dog Enzo, after he was stabbed multiple times by a "violent suspect."

His handler can be heard in the video trying to keep Enzo, who had lost a lot of blood, calm, saying, "It's okay, you did so good, buddy. You're a good boy."

The specially trained K9 had raced in to protect the team of officers from Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department when they were called to detain an armed man on March 29, 2024.

The man was refusing to leave his home and had started a fire in the block of flats so a SWAT, crisis negotiators, and K9 units were called in.

He then left the apartment armed with a knife and Enzo leapt to action but the suspect was able to stab him multiple times.

As officers safely detained the man, three-year-old Enzo was rushed to the closest vet.

Bodycam footage from his handler showed him pleading for people to get out the way so Enzo could be seen as quickly as possible. His hands were covered in blood.

After vets made sure he was in a stable condition, a police helicopter was called in to airlift the injured Belgian Malinois to a veterinary trauma hospital.

Enzo being cuddled by his handler. Credit: LVMPD

Sharing the incident on Facebook, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, said, "K9 Enzo did what he was trained to do, go to the threat and protect our officers."

"All parts of our incredible department including SWAT, K9, Patrol, Air Support, Dispatch, and so many others worked to close roads and quickly airlift Enzo to emergency clinic, UMC Trauma.

"Enzo was saved by the collective actions of so many and thanks to the talented medical workers who stabilized and treated Enzo, he is alive and recovering today." they said.

The video then shows Enzo getting a big cuddle from his handler and wagging his tail as he was taken for a walk.

