Italy has long been a favoured holiday destination for Britons with its world famous culture, cuisine and landscapes offering a variety of idyllic getaways.

But for most a getaway is exactly how it stays. A piece of paradise that lasts for a handful of days at a time.

Well, what if that holiday didn't have to end so quickly? Italy has now become the latest European Union (EU) country to introduce a so-called 'digital nomad' visa.

As a result, Britons who work from home can now apply to live in Italy for up to a year.

So, how exactly does the scheme work? ITV News explains.

What is a digital nomad visa?

Italy's government approved a law introducing digital nomad visas in March 2022, but the regulations for such a permit were only issued at the start of April.

The visa is meant for freelancers, self-employed digital nomads and remote employees on a company payroll from non-EU countries, according to the international Italian law firm Studio Legale Metta.

How long does it last for?

A digital nomad visa grants a successful applicant up to a year's stay in Italy, but once there you can apply to renew your immigration permit.

Who can apply?

Studio Legale Metta says that anyone hoping to secure a digital nomad visa needs to meet a series of criteria. These include the following:

You must be able to show proof of a university or college degree, which you studied at least three years for. The qualification must also be from an accredited institution;

Applicants must be able to demonstrate they have six months of work experience in the industry they intend to work in remotely;

Proof must be given of annual income equating to €28,000 (£24,000), but this does not need to be generated directly from an applicant's primary employment. For example, this could come through rental income;

Evidence of an existing employment contract or binding offer must be shown as part of any application;

You must not have committed any specific immigration crimes within the past five years;

Applications must include proof that you have housing arrangements already agreed upon;

Digital nomad visa applicants must give evidence that they have signed up to medical insurance. This must have minimum coverage of €30,000 (£26,000) per person annually.

Where can you apply?

Anyone interested in applying for a digital nomad visa must do so through the relevant Italian Consulate in their existing country of residence.

The United Kingdom is subdivided into three consular districts, which fall under the jurisdiction of the Consulate General of Italy in London, the Consulate of Italy in Manchester and the Consulate General in Edinburgh.

