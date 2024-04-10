The cost of a British passport will rise on Thursday, for the second time in 14 months.

The fees will rise by more than 7 per cent tomorrow, following a 9 per cent hike in January 2023, the Home Office has announced.

The new fees include those newly applying or renewing their passport.

What are the changes?

A standard online application made from within the UK will rise from £75.50 to £88.50 for adults

A standard online application made from within the UK will rise from the current £53.50 to £57.50 for children

A standard postal application will increase to £100.00 for adults and £69.00 for children

A standard online application when applying from overseas will rise to £101.00 for adults and £65.50 for children

A standard paper application when applying from overseas will increase to £112.50 for adults and £77.00 for children

In statement at the time the price rises were proposed in March, the Home Office said: "The new fees will help ensure that income from these applications better meets the cost of delivering passport and associated operations, reducing reliance on funding from general taxation. "The government does not make any profit from the cost of passport applications." It continued: "The fees contribute to the cost of processing passport applications, consular support overseas including for lost or stolen passports, and the cost of processing British citizens at UK borders. "The increase will also help enable the government to continue improving its services."

