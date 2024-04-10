Runaway racehorse joins commuters behind yellow line at train station

Play Brightcove video

After foaling around for almost half-an-hour at a Sydney train station, his owner was able to rein-in the runaway racehorse

An escaped racehorse has been spotted at the wrong kind of track waiting for a train with commuters on the platform of a Sydney station.

Bizarre footage of the runaway racer showed it standing behind the yellow line of the platform and even chasing a passenger in a canter.

The video released by the New South Wales Transport Authority caught the horse entering Warwick Farm station on April 5.

Listed by authorities as a "missing individual" who was "reported to be wearing only a rug and demonstrating a bit of horseplay," the animal looked to stirrup some trouble around the station for around half an hour before its owner caught up with it.

Making light of the situation, transport officials stated: "He appeared to pursue an informant along the platform before unsuccessfully attempting to board a train service."

His owner was eventually able to put an end to the horse's nightmare outing and reign him in.

The statement continued: "The individual then moved to the carpark area where he was taken in by his owner and he was returned to his residence in a stable condition. No one involved in the incident is intending to take any further action as the individual was only horsing around!"

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...