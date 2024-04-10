Play Brightcove video

Aerial footage shows the floating house in the middle of San Francisco Bay

Residents in San Francisco were left in disbelief after catching sight of a floating house on the waters of the city's historic bay.

The two-storey property, complete with a white picket fence and sky lights, was one of several moved out of Redwood City due to a legal dispute, according to the San Francisco Standard.

Officials spent two days towing the boat to its new location of Richardson Bay, near the city of Sausalito.

The boat's owner confirmed to CNN, ITV News' US partner, that he was not in the house while it was moved.

Aerial footage of the move showed it in the middle of San Francisco Bay as it passed boats and other aquatic vehicles.

And for those left watching on the shoreline, the sight of a house on open water came as a surprise.

"It's pretty cool, don't see that everyday," one woman told NBC.

Another man described is as akin to seeing something out of the Disney film Up, adding: "Except this time it's more like down on the waves."

The development follows a legal dispute initiated by homeowners in Redwood City, who have accused those living in floating houses to be illegal squatters, according to local reports.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...