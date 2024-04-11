Biden touts 'ironclad' commitment to Israel's security amid threats from Iran

President Joe Biden said the US remains staunch in its commitment to protect Israel in the face of Iranian threats against the country.

Iran was "threatening to launch a significant attack on Israel" following the killings of Iranian generals at the Iranian consulate in Syria's capital last week, Biden said.

"As I've told Prime Minister Netanyahu, our commitment to Israel's security against these threats from Iran and its proxies is ironclad."

"We're going to do all we can to protect Israel's security," he said at a news conference on Wednesday.

Several people were killed in an attack on the Iranian consulate in Damascus last week. Credit: AP

It comes after a senior Iranian commander was killed by an Israeli airstrike in Damascus last week.

The strike on Iran's embassy killed or wounded everyone inside, with the commander named as Iranian military adviser General Ali Reza Zahdi, according to the Iranian Arabic-language state television Al-Alam and pan-Arab television station Al-Mayadeen.

Reza Zahdi led the elite Quds Force in Lebanon and Syria until 2016.

Iranian Ambassador Hossein Akbari condemned Israel and said as many as seven people were killed, but first responders were still searching for any other bodies under the rubble.

He vowed revenge for the strike “at the same magnitude and harshness.”

Israel has carried out hundreds of strikes on targets in government-controlled parts of Syria in recent years.

But airstrikes have escalated against the backdrop of Israel’s war against Hamas in the Gaza Strip and ongoing clashes between Israel’s military and Hezbollah on the Lebanon-Israel border.

Though it rarely acknowledges its actions in Syria, Israel has said it targets bases of Iran-allied militant groups such as Lebanon’s Hezbollah, which has sent thousands of fighters to support Syrian President Bashar Assad’s forces.

