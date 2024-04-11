Hamas will 'not surrender' says leader after three sons killed in Israeli attack

An Israeli airstrike in Gaza has killed the three sons of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, according to Israel's army.

The Israeli Defence Force (IDF) confirmed it carried out the attack on Wednesday, saying the men conducted militant activity in central Gaza, without elaborating.

Hamas said four of the leader’s grandchildren were also killed.

Haniyeh said the killings would not pressure Hamas into softening its positions amid ongoing ceasefire negotiations with Israel.

In a statement he said killing the sons of leaders would only make Hamas “more steadfast in our principles and adherence to our land.”

“Whoever thinks that by targeting my kids during the negotiation talks and before a deal is agreed upon that it will force Hamas to back down on its demands, is delusional,” Haniyeh added.

Hamas would “not surrender, and […] not compromise […] no matter how great our sacrifices are,” Haniyeh added.

Haniyeh left Gaza in 2019 and lives in exile in Qatar.

It comes after the latest US ceasefire proposal was made in Cairo over the weekend includes pushing Israel to release a higher number of Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the expected 40 Israeli hostages who would be freed during the first phase of a three-stage plan.

But, Hamas indicated on Wednesday that it is currently unable to identify and track down 40 Israeli hostages needed for the first phase the deal.

The majority of the almost 100 hostages who remain alive are believed to be male IDF soldiers or men of military reserve age. The Israeli prime minister’s office said that of the 129 hostages from the October 7 attack currently held, 33 are dead.

Israeli bombardments and ground offensives have killed at least 33,360 Palestinians and wounded 74,993, Gaza’s Health Ministry says.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...