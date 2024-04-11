Mother of Bradford stabbing victim tells ITV News of their final conversation

Play Brightcove video

The mother of a woman who was stabbed to death while she pushed her baby in a pram in Bradford has emotionally recalled their final conversation to ITV News.

Kulsuma Akter, 27, was stabbed multiple times while walking in the city centre on Saturday, alongside her five-month-old son.

Today Habibur Masum, 25, appeared at Bradford Magistrates Court charged with her murder.

Speaking to ITV News in Bangladesh, Kulsuma's mother said: "I don’t want anything else, I just want a true judgement for my child ... no other mum should suffer like me, no child should be taken away from their mum."

Floral tributes left in Bradford city centre for 27-year-old Kulsuma Akter Credit: Dave Higgens/PA

Kulsuma's baby is safe and was not harmed in the incident, police said.

The grandmother, who lives in Bangladesh, said: "On the day she died I was praying, I didn’t talk to her.

"I spoke to her the day before at Sehri time (when Muslims observing Ramadan will eat before fasting, just before dawn).

"We exchanged pleasantries. My grandchild was in her arms my grandchild wanted to come to me.

"After which my grandchild was crying loads that they want to come to me. So she said mum let me put the phone down and also it’s time to eat.

"That was the last time I spoke to her."

She says Ms Akter was her youngest daughter who "always looked after her."

"I loved my daughter. I want a judgement," she said through tears.

Habibur Masum has been charged with murder Credit: Handout/PA

Masum, of Leamington Avenue, Burnley, is also charged with possession of a bladed article.

Wearing a grey sweatshirt and flanked by two dock officers he spoke only to confirm his name and date of birth.

He was sent to Bradford Crown Court for a hearing and was remanded in custody by District Judge Alex Boyd.

Mr Masum was arrested in Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, in the early hours of Tuesday.

Both West Yorkshire and Greater Manchester Police have referred themselves to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) because of prior contact with Ms Akter and Mr Masum before Ms Akter's death.

