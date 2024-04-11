OJ Simpson dies aged 76, his family has announced

Former NFL star OJ Simpson has died at the age of 76, his family has announced.

In a post via his official account on X, formerly known as Twitter, his family said: "On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer.

"He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren.

"During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace."

Simpson was a running back for the Buffalo Bills and San Francisco 49ers from 1969 to 1979.

He was acquitted of the murder of his former wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in 1995, during a trial which was televised around the United States.

But he was later found liable for their deaths in a civil lawsuit and was ordered to pay £26.7 million to the victims of the families.

During the trial he was represented by reality star Kim Kardashian's father, Robert Kardashian.

OJ Simpson and his wife, Nicole Brown Simpson, pictured in 1993. Credit: AP

The case was later turned into a television series named The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story, with Cuba Gooding Jr portraying Simpson.

"I don't think most of America believes I did it," Simpson told The New York Times in 1995, a week after he was acquitted.

"I've gotten thousands of letters and telegrams from people supporting me."

Simpson was later jailed following an armed robbery in Las Vegas in 2007 and served a lengthy sentence before being released in 2017.

OJ Simpson pictured training with the San Francisco 49ers. Credit: AP

He was born in San Francisco, in 1947, where he grew up in government-subsidised housing projects.

Simpson had two sons, Jason and Aaren, with his first wife, Marguerite Whitley, with whom he divorced in 1979 - the same year Aaren drowned as a toddler in a swimming pool accident.

He had two more children, Justin and Sydney, with Brown Simpson during their seven-year marriage.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...