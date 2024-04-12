Energy minister Graham Stuart steps down 'to focus on local issues'

Rishi Sunak’s energy minister has announced he is standing down from his Cabinet role to focus on local issues.

MP Graham Stuart said he is proud to have served in the government over the past eight years, and he will “fully support” the prime minister from the back benches.

He is the latest in a long list of Tory MPs who have announced their resignation ahead of the general election.

Mr Stuart became minister of state for climate under Liz Truss’s government. He was reappointed to his position but was removed from Cabinet when Rishi Sunak became prime minister.

Justin Tomlinson is replacing Mr Stuart as secretary for energy security and net zero, while Andrew Mitchell will take over the honorific title of deputy foreign secretary.

Mr Stuart said he intends to turn his focus to issues such as making roads safer, broadband delivery and increasing the number of defibrillators in his constituency of Beverley and Holderness.

He said he also hopes to focus on improving access to dentistry and healthcare, working with farmers on flooding, and championing his Make Our Roads Safer campaign.

"I’m proud to have served in the Government for most of the past eight years, but now it’s time to focus on Beverley and Holderness," Mr Stuart wrote in his resignation letter.

“I’m proud to have achieved much over the past 18 years, from rock armour at Withernsea to saving East Riding Community Hospital, installing life-saving defibrillators in rural communities and slashing fares on the Humber Bridge.

“I’m looking forward to working with communities to make our roads safer, helping the council take full advantage of the opportunities brought by devolution, pressing the case for York to Hull Rail and improving healthcare in Beverley and Holderness.”

Mr Sunak replied to the resignation by thanking Mr Stuart for his services and saying he had been "a great help" in the government's work towards Net Zero targets.

"I thank you for your service and support and I know that you will continue to be a great champion for Beverley and Holderness," he said.

In addition to his role as energy and net zero minister, Mr Stuart also served in the Foreign Office, the Department for International Trade and as an assistant whip to the Treasury.

This comes a month after former armed forces minister James Heappey announced he was leaving the Cabinet and standing down at the next general election.

