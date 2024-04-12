The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are working on two new Netflix shows, which will focus on polo and "celebrating the joys of friendship.”

The streaming giant confirmed the couple’s Archewell Productions has two new nonfiction series in production at Netflix as part of a multi-year overall deal signed in 2020, CNN reported.

The news was first reported by Deadline.

The first series will be produced by Meghan Markle and “will celebrate the joys of cooking & gardening, entertaining, and friendship”, according to Netflix.

Prince Harry will help his wife produce the polo series.

Prince Harry playing polo. Credit: PA

The second new series is, according to Netflix, “shot primarily at the US Open Polo Championship in Wellington, Florida, will provide viewers unprecedented access to the world of professional polo.”

“Known primarily for its aesthetic and social scene, the series will pull the curtain back on the grit and passion of the sport, capturing players and all it takes to compete at the highest level,” Netflix said of the polo series.

Both shows are in early stages of production and their titles as well as release dates will be revealed later in the year.

The duchess announced the launch of an apparent lifestyle brand named the American Riviera Orchard last month.

Netflix has previously worked with the couple on three other documentary series, including Harry & Meghan which shed light on their relationship with the royal family and their move to the US after they stepped down from their royal duties.

The company also produced for the streaming giant Live To Lead, an interview series featuring world leaders, and the Heart of Invictus, a documentary series about the event and organization whose founding patron is Prince Harry.

