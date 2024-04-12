Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli dies aged 83

Italian fashion designer Roberto Cavalli, known for a flamboyant and glamorous style, has died at age 83, his company announced on Instagram.

"Dear Roberto, you may not be physically here with us anymore but I know I will feel your spirit with me always," Fausto Puglisi, creative director at Roberto Cavalli since October 2020, wrote in the social media post.

"Your name will continue on, a beacon of inspiration for others, and especially for me," Puglisi added.

Cavalli died at his home in his native Florence after a long illness that significantly worsened in recent days, the Italian news agency ANSA reported.

The designer was know for his flamboyant style. Credit: AP

The Italian-born designer became renowned in the early 1970s for his animal prints and for a "sexy style" that remained his trademark throughout his long career.

The company named after Cavalli shared its condolences with his family.

"His legacy remains a constant source of inspiration," said Sergio Azzolari, CEO at the Roberto Cavalli fashion house.

The mayor of Florence Dario Nardella also recognised the death writing on X, formerly Twitter: "We learn with deep sorrow of the passing of the great Florentine designer Roberto Cavalli.

"He left his mark on the modern language of Italian fashion. We will not forget his genius and his unconditional love for Florence. A hug to his family and friends"

